Indian Air Force To Carry Out Major Exercise Along India-Pakistan Border From May 7

The Indian Air Force is set to carry out major exercises over the desert sector and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan border from tomorrow, May 7.

According to a report by news agency ANI quoting IAF officials, during the exercise all frontline aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30s will participate.

The news comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

As per a report by PTI, the mega exercise will be carried out from May 7 to May 8.

India-Pakistan tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been simmering after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan following the attack, citing“cross-border linkages” behind the terrorism.

India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until further notice, cut all trade ties with Pakistan and cancelled visas of most Pakistani nationals.

PM Modi has also given the Indian Army full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India has also heightened security measures in Rajouri and Poonch amid repeated small-arms firing from the Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LOC), which was responded by the Indian forces accordingly.

Earlier on May 5, Indian Army responded to unprovoked small-arms fire from Pakistani positions across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 5 to early hours of May 6, as per the Indian Army.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mock drills in India on May 7

On Monday, the Union Home Ministry asked all states to conduct mock drills in India on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a home ministry communication, the measures to be taken during the mock drills in India include the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens, training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack" and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

The other measures are provisions for crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans, a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and administrators of Union territories said.

The mock drills in India also include the operationalisation of hotline and radio-communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF), testing the functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms.

“In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum civil defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times,” the letter from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards said.

