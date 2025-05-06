Russian Carrier Aeroflot's Bangkok-Moscow Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi
The aircraft, operating the flight SU273, was diverted to Delhi due to suspected fumes in the cabin, the source said.
Aeroflot, a Russian carrier, could not be immediately contacted for comments.
The source said the plane made an emergency landing at around 3.50 pm and there were more than 400 people onboard.
The aircraft was a Boeing 777-300 ER, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.
