Russian Carrier Aeroflot's Bangkok-Moscow Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi

MENAFN - Live Mint)An Aeroflot aircraft from Bangkok to Moscow, carrying over 400 people, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, according to a source.

The aircraft, operating the flight SU273, was diverted to Delhi due to suspected fumes in the cabin, the source said.

Aeroflot, a Russian carrier, could not be immediately contacted for comments.

The source said the plane made an emergency landing at around 3.50 pm and there were more than 400 people onboard.

The aircraft was a Boeing 777-300 ER, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.