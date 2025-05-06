OAS Elects Ambassador Laura Gil As First Woman Assistant Secretary-General

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – Ambassador Laura Gil was elected today as the next assistant secretary-general of the Organisation of American States (OAS), becoming the first woman in history to hold the position. All three candidates for the post were women, nominated by Colombia, Guatemala, and Peru. Guatemala presented Ambassador Claudia Escobar Mejía, while Peru nominated Ambassador Ana María Sánchez.

“I am a strong woman. And as a successful professional woman, I know of the value of teamwork and collaborative leadership,” said assistant-secretary general–elect Laura Gil.“I will work to become reliable second to the secretary-general, to become his support, to become his rock within the OAS. I am not naive, I know the challenges we have at hand are difficult and complex, but he can count on me to help him succeed,” she added.

Gil, former vice minister of foreign affairs of Colombia and current ambassador to Austria, received 19 votes in the second round of voting today, compared to ambassador Sánchez's 13. In the first round, Gil received 13 votes, Sánchez 11, and ambassador Escobar 8. According to OAS rules, a candidate must obtain the majority of votes from the member states to be elected. At present, that majority stands at 18 votes.

“This General Assembly is taking place at a moment of great historical significance for our Organization, as for the first time, a woman will hold the position of assistant secretary-general of the OAS-marking a milestone on the path toward fuller, more equal, and more representative participation at the highest levels of leadership in the hemisphere,” said the chair of the special session of the general assembly and permanent representative of Mexico to the OAS, Luz Elena Baños Rivas.“We celebrate this step forward, which reflects the commitment of the member states to gender equity and to the institutional strengthening of our Organization,” she added.

For his part, the secretary-general of the OAS, Luis Almagro, congratulated ambassador Gil:

“Undoubtedly, Laura Gil's abilities are absolutely essential for the future of the Organization of American States. Her work ethic, her ability to deliver results, and her analytical skills will be key to the OAS's work moving forward.”

The 57th Special Session of the OAS General Assembly was held at the Organization's headquarters to elect the assistant secretary-general for a five-year term, with the possibility of one re-election. The current assistant secretary-general, Nestor Mendez, will conclude his term on July 16, 2025, and assistant secretary-general–elect Laura Gil will assume office on July 17, 2025.

