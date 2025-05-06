Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
6 Kashmir Districts To Undergo Mock Drill On Wednesday

2025-05-06 10:09:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Mock drills would be conducted in six districts of the Kashmir valley on Wednesday, following the Union Home Ministry's order, officials said.

The drills would be conducted in Kashmir's seven civil defence districts - Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Srinagar, Uri (in Baramulla district), and Awantipora (in Pulwama district) – which are spread over six revenue districts.

The MHA has asked all states to conduct the drills due to the“new and complex threats” that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

States across India have been ordered to rope in students, government and private employees, hospital, railway, and metro staff, and police, paramilitary and defence forces, to be part of the drill.

According to an advisory issued by the Directorate of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Defence Kashmir, the drill will take place at 4 pm on Wednesday.

“To enhance the Civil Defence preparedness for emergencies, a Civil Defence Mock Drill will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:00 PM,” the advisory read.

“As part of the drill, sirens will be activated at various locations in Kashmir. This is a practice exercise to test our emergency response systems. We kindly request all members of the public to remain calm and not be alarmed. Your cooperation is essential in making this safety initiative a success,” it added.

