From Looms To Orchards: Why Kashmir's Msmes Deserve Better Lending

By Danish Shafi

Across orchards, workshops, and winding tourist trails, small businesses in Kashmir have kept the wheels turning through decades of disturbances. Yet, these micro, small, and medium enterprises-MSMEs, as policy calls them-remain stunted by outdated support systems and distant policymaking.

Kashmir is a region defined by its contradictions. Rich in natural beauty, cultural heritage, and artisanal skill, it remains economically fragile.

According to the Annual Report of the Ministry of MSMEs 2022–23, India is home to over 63 million MSMEs, contributing nearly 30 percent to the GDP and employing over 110 million people.

In Kashmir, though precise data is fragmented, MSMEs account for an overwhelming share of non-government employment, particularly in handicrafts, small-scale farming, and tourism.

These businesses are not only economic units. They are social anchors.

In villages near Shopian, women gather around creaky looms to weave Pashmina threads into heirlooms. In the apple belts of Pulwama, growers prepare crates for export despite erratic weather. In Baramulla, small homestay operators welcome tourists with stories and saffron tea. Each is a node in a delicate economy that has survived conflict, climate shocks, and market closures.

But survival is no longer enough. Kashmir needs economic renewal. One way to start is by rethinking how financial support is extended to small businesses through Priority Sector Lending (PSL). The RBI mandates that 40 percent of adjusted net bank credit must go to priority sectors: agriculture, MSMEs, education, and others.

In principle, this should bring affordable credit to the very people building Kashmir's economy from the ground up.

Yet, in practice, the ground is uneven.

In Kupwara and Kulgam, artisans speak of loans they never heard of. In Anantnag, aspiring entrepreneurs cite documentation barriers and distrust of state institutions. Many rely on informal credit, often at exploitative interest rates. Women-led enterprises, already marginalized, are especially vulnerable. A 2023 report by Women in Business Kashmir found that less than 5 percent of women entrepreneurs had ever accessed formal credit.

Kashmir's economic potential is held hostage not by lack of talent or demand, but by the absence of tailored financial policy. While banks technically meet PSL targets, credit does not always reach where it is most needed. This mismatch costs livelihoods.

A reimagined approach is overdue. First, awareness must go beyond pamphlets. Outreach must be personal, multilingual, and embedded in community networks. Financial literacy cannot be a checkbox. It must be a campaign. Panchayats, self-help groups, and trade bodies should become partners in connecting entrepreneurs with credit.

Second, the loan process must be simplified. Many small businesses lack collateral or complex documentation. Digital platforms with vernacular support and minimal paperwork can ease entry. The model of Jan Dhan accounts and Aadhaar-linked subsidies offers lessons worth scaling.

Third, credit limits must reflect the real costs of doing business. With input prices soaring and climate risks rising, fixed ceilings on working capital are no longer tenable. Inflation-adjusted caps, coupled with risk guarantees and crop insurance, can prevent defaults and NPAs.

Globally, small enterprises have turned green economies into engines of employment. Europe's shift toward eco-friendly businesses was powered by public grants for renewable adoption and sustainability-linked financing. Kashmir, too, can lead if policies are adapted to its landscape. Subsidies for solar-powered looms or cold storage for perishables are not luxuries, they are necessities for resilience.

In 2024, the Jammu and Kashmir Government allocated Rs 200 crore under the New Industrial Policy, aiming to encourage local manufacturing. But such top-down initiatives must integrate MSME voices at the policy table. The credibility of any scheme rests not in its design but in its delivery.

Supporting MSMEs is also a peace dividend. Unemployment remains one of the most pressing concerns among Kashmiri youth, with over 20 percent in the 18–29 age group out of work, according to CMIE data. Jobs rooted in community businesses can reduce migration, anchor families, and sow economic dignity. In a region where the line between economic and political stability is thin, this matters.

The stakes are not just economic. Kashmir's famed papier-mâché, its crewel embroidery, and its apple orchards are cultural treasures. Preserving them is as much about financing their future as it is about honoring their past.

In the story of Kashmir, the protagonists are not only in high offices. They are in downtown workshops, remote fields, roadside cafés, and homegrown cooperatives. They do not ask for subsidies or handouts. They ask for access, training, and a system that sees them.

If Priority Sector Lending can be grounded in empathy and redesigned with precision, it may finally offer more than a loan. It may offer a future.

– Danish Shafi is a Junior Research Fellow at NIT Srinagar. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.