Canopy Growth Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation : Has launched a series of product innovations targeting Canada's fastest-growing adult-use categories. The lineup reflects a focused strategy built around four high-demand formats: vapes, high-THC flower, pre-rolls (including infused), and edibles. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T are trading down $0.02 at $1.74.
