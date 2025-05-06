403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Faraday Copper Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Faraday Copper Corp. : Announced the results of five drill holes from its Phase III drill program at the Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona. Four holes were drilled in the American Eagle area and one in the Rum area. The Company is also pleased to provide an update on project activities and next steps at Copper Creek. Faraday Copper Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.82.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment