Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems


2025-05-06 10:08:49
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Ballard Power Systems : Today announced consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Revenue of $15.4 million, up 6% YoY, primarily driven by bus market strength; engine shipments up 31%. Q1 ended with $576.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Ballard Power Systems shares T are trading up $0.04 at $1.78.

MENAFN06052025000212011056ID1109513915

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search