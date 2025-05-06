403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Ballard Power Systems : Today announced consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Revenue of $15.4 million, up 6% YoY, primarily driven by bus market strength; engine shipments up 31%. Q1 ended with $576.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Ballard Power Systems shares T are trading up $0.04 at $1.78.
