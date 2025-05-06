Dozens Of Cyberattacks Per Minute: Poland Seeing Russian Election Meddling Efforts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Poland has faced an unprecedented attempt by Russia to interfere in the country's presidential elections, including through cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski, who spoke at a defense conference, Ukrinform reports with reference to Reuters.

"During the current presidential elections in Poland, we are facing an unprecedented attempt to interfere in the electoral process from the Russian side... This is being done... (by) spreading disinformation in combination with hybrid attacks on Polish critical infrastructure in order to paralyse the normal functioning of the state," Gawkowski said.

The official noted that the attacks were directed at water and sewage operators, thermal power plants, energy supply facilities, and state administration bodies. The level of Russian cyberattacks in Poland has more than doubled against last year.

"Today in Poland, during every minute of my speech, a dozen or so incidents targeting critical infrastructure were recorded," the minister added.

As Ukrinform reported, in March, Poland announced a cyberattack against the Polish Space Agency (POLSA).

Recently, disinformation on the presidential elections in Poland has been spreading in the English-speaking segment of the Internet, with attackers posing, in particular, as CNN.

The recent cyberattack on the information structures of the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party of Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Poland is being carried out by cybergroups from Russia and Belarus.

Russian intelligence agencies are offering EUR 3,000-4,000 for the distribution of content containing disinformation in order to influence the upcoming presidential elections in Poland.

The first round of the presidential elections in Poland will be held on May 18, with a possible runoff on June 1.

Photo: PAP/Marcin Gadomski