Lviv University Sacks Staffer For Insulting War Veteran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Lviv Polytechnic National University has fired its employee, who, together with his wife, recently publicly insulted a disabled war veteran at a bank office.

This was reported on the website of the Lviv Polytechnic National University , Ukrinform saw.

“The administration of the National University“Lviv Polytechnic” is outraged by the unlawful and rude behavior of two former employees of the university toward a Ukrainian disabled serviceman, Roman Yavorsky. The participant in the incident, Vasyl Pylypyshyn, foreman at the chief mechanic department, was fired today, May 6, 2025. His spouse, Olha Pylypyshyn, worked as a cloakroom attendant in the economic department from October 16, 2024 to April 30, 2025,” the statement says.

Veteran Roman Yavorsky posted on Facebook a video showing himself being insulted by a couple at a bank office as they were challenging his military service and disability status.

Ukraine's law enforcers round up trophy arms dealers

According to the man, he came to the bank branch on Monday, May 5, to apply for a card for disability payments. Roman approached the bank employee and explained that he was a military man and asked if he had the right to be served out of line, as provided for by law. It was because the veteran was served out of line that the conflict began, although this is provided for by law.

The Lviv Polytechnic National University reiterated long-standing support for Ukraine's defenders and their families.

KCMA spokesperson comments on situation involving journalist who reported on his father's declaration

“Hundreds of Polytechnicians laid down their lives in this war. Thousands are defending us now. We are aware of their invaluable role in protecting our country and we express our deep respect to them,” the university emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a bus conductor was recently fired in Chernihiv for refusing a war veteran a preferential fare and treating the defender with disdain.