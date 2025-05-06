High-Quality Audio, Finally Wireless: Streamunlimited's Wi-Fi Solution For Headphones
Block Diagram for Headphones Based on Stream210 Module
Christoph Apel, Director of Systems at StreamUnlimited, shares: "Recognizing this trend, we are proud to showcase our innovative Wi-Fi solutions tailored for both high-end and mainstream headphones, redefining the wireless listening experience. This innovative approach sets new standards for audiophiles seeking a seamless and uninterrupted sound with the ability to default to Bluetooth for added convenience." It addresses the limitations often associated with Bluetooth connections, such as dependency on phone proximity, low bitrate, and interruptions from phone calls and notifications. Wi-Fi headphones can handle advanced audio formats with sampling rates up to 192kHz-well beyond the limits of Bluetooth. This major advantage allows for high-resolution audio playback on headphones, supporting all standard audio formats, both compressed and uncompressed/lossless.
The Stream210 Module : The Heart of Wi-Fi Headphones
At the core of StreamUnlimited's Wi-Fi headphones solution is the Stream210 module, optimized for low-power, high-connectivity applications. The module features a dual-core ARM Cortex-A32 processor clocked at 1.3GHz, integrated with 2GB of memory, ensuring efficient data handling with minimal power drain. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, offering fast and reliable wireless communication, crucial for delivering high-quality, uninterrupted sound.
Technical Specifications:
-
Processor : Dual-Core ARM Cortex-A32 @ 1.3GHz with embedded MCU
Connectivity : Dual-Band certified Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio
Audio Features : Option to use either the integrated audio CODEC and EQ for lowest BOM or an external high-performance DAC, ideal for very demanding high-end audio applications
Power Efficiency : Low power consumption ideal for portable devices Certifications : FCC, IC, RED, MIC, SRRC approved
Comprehensive Software Support with StreamSDK
Enhancing the hardware capabilities of the Stream210, StreamUnlimited also offers StreamSDK, a comprehensive software stack for music streaming services. This SDK supports multiple audio codecs, smart home protocols, voice assistant integrations and music streaming services.
-
Leading music streaming services: Spotify Connect, AirPlay, Google Cast, TIDAL, along with HD audio services like TIDAL HiRes FLAC - 24-bit/192kHz and more
Multiple audio codecs
Smart Home protocols
Voice Assistant Integrations
This development introduces a new product segment in the headphone market, offering direct access to advanced streaming services-features previously unavailable in Bluetooth-only models.
Beyond Headphones: Versatile Applications of the Stream210 Module
Stream210's versatility extends beyond wireless headphones. It is an ideal solution for a variety of devices, including digital radios, wireless speakers, streaming audio receivers, home automation systems, and even industrial IoT applications. This flexibility makes Stream210 a preferred choice for manufacturers looking to incorporate reliable Wi-Fi connectivity into diverse product form factors.
About StreamUnlimited
StreamUnlimited, founded in 2005, is a supplier of software solutions and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products, with over 120 employees at office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Shenzhen, Osaka, and San Francisco. As the de facto global system integrator offering its own IP and engineering services, StreamUnlimited's development partnerships include all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics and IoT channel. StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium, and mainstream consumer electronics and smart home manufacturers.
