High-Quality Audio, Finally Wireless: Streamunlimited's Wi-Fi Solution For Headphones

MENAFN - PR Newswire) VIENNA, Austria, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded with a deep commitment to innovation and quality, StreamUnlimited has emerged as a leading developer in the audio streaming sector, continuously pushing the boundaries to transform traditional audio systems into smart, connected devices without sacrificing sound quality. As digital integration deepens across all aspects of life, consumers increasingly seek audio experiences that blend seamlessly with wireless connectivity.

Block Diagram for Headphones Based on Stream210 Module

Christoph Apel, Director of Systems at StreamUnlimited, shares: "Recognizing this trend, we are proud to showcase our innovative Wi-Fi solutions tailored for both high-end and mainstream headphones, redefining the wireless listening experience. This innovative approach sets new standards for audiophiles seeking a seamless and uninterrupted sound with the ability to default to Bluetooth for added convenience." It addresses the limitations often associated with Bluetooth connections, such as dependency on phone proximity, low bitrate, and interruptions from phone calls and notifications. Wi-Fi headphones can handle advanced audio formats with sampling rates up to 192kHz-well beyond the limits of Bluetooth. This major advantage allows for high-resolution audio playback on headphones, supporting all standard audio formats, both compressed and uncompressed/lossless.

The Stream210 Module : The Heart of Wi-Fi Headphones

At the core of StreamUnlimited's Wi-Fi headphones solution is the Stream210 module, optimized for low-power, high-connectivity applications. The module features a dual-core ARM Cortex-A32 processor clocked at 1.3GHz, integrated with 2GB of memory, ensuring efficient data handling with minimal power drain. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, offering fast and reliable wireless communication, crucial for delivering high-quality, uninterrupted sound.

Technical Specifications:



Processor : Dual-Core ARM Cortex-A32 @ 1.3GHz with embedded MCU

Connectivity : Dual-Band certified Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio

Audio Features : Option to use either the integrated audio CODEC and EQ for lowest BOM or an external high-performance DAC, ideal for very demanding high-end audio applications



Power Efficiency : Low power consumption ideal for portable devices Certifications : FCC, IC, RED, MIC, SRRC approved

Comprehensive Software Support with StreamSDK

Enhancing the hardware capabilities of the Stream210, StreamUnlimited also offers StreamSDK, a comprehensive software stack for music streaming services. This SDK supports multiple audio codecs, smart home protocols, voice assistant integrations and music streaming services.



Leading music streaming services: Spotify Connect, AirPlay, Google Cast, TIDAL, along with HD audio services like TIDAL HiRes FLAC - 24-bit/192kHz and more

Multiple audio codecs

Smart Home protocols Voice Assistant Integrations

This development introduces a new product segment in the headphone market, offering direct access to advanced streaming services-features previously unavailable in Bluetooth-only models.

Beyond Headphones: Versatile Applications of the Stream210 Module

Stream210's versatility extends beyond wireless headphones. It is an ideal solution for a variety of devices, including digital radios, wireless speakers, streaming audio receivers, home automation systems, and even industrial IoT applications. This flexibility makes Stream210 a preferred choice for manufacturers looking to incorporate reliable Wi-Fi connectivity into diverse product form factors.

About StreamUnlimited

StreamUnlimited, founded in 2005, is a supplier of software solutions and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products, with over 120 employees at office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Shenzhen, Osaka, and San Francisco. As the de facto global system integrator offering its own IP and engineering services, StreamUnlimited's development partnerships include all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics and IoT channel. StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium, and mainstream consumer electronics and smart home manufacturers.

