Clearsky Technologies And RINA Wireless Partner To Enhance 10DLC Messaging Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSky Technologies is proud to announce a strategic partnership with RINA Wireless to manage and deliver RINA's 10-digit long code (10DLC) messaging traffic. This move marks a significant step in RINA's ongoing commitment to improving messaging performance, security, and compliance for its member carriers.

As part of this partnership, RINA will now have 10DLC traffic from aggregators utilizing the ClearSky iCODE A2P platform . This gives the ability for RINA to monetize the traffic, as well as better monitor for spam and fraud, since it is now being delivered to the proper A2P channels instead of being sent down P2P routes. ClearSky's strong industry reputation, robust 10DLC infrastructure, and proven expertise in supporting Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers were major reasons why RINA chose ClearSky.

"ClearSky Technologies was able to bring 10DLC to RINA subscribers down the proper A2P channels," said Allen Bennion, Director of Operations at RINA Wireless. "This allows us to increase revenues and protect our subscribers while giving them access to these campaigns that they need."

ClearSky's 10DLC solution allows carriers to immediately start receiving 10DLC and provides throughput optimization and real-time monitoring-all essential components for complaint and high-performing A2P messaging. This partnership ensures that RINA member carriers continue to receive top-tier messaging services without disruption.

"We're excited to partner with RINA Wireless in delivering scalable, future-proof 10DLC solutions," said Ron Willett, VP and GM at ClearSky Technologies. "Our goal is to provide RINA and its members with the ability to maximize the value of A2P messaging while ensuring full alignment with industry regulations."

About Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA)

RINA is a premier provider of wireless telecommunications services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to optimize network performance and expand connectivity for rural wireless providers. Headquartered in Roosevelt, Utah, RINA serves customers throughout North America with a focus on reliability, innovation, and customer service. For more information, visit rinawireless.

About ClearSky Technologies

ClearSky Technologies is a leading provider of wireless network and messaging solutions, delivering scalable, carrier-grade infrastructure for mobile operators across North America. Regional carriers trust their 10DLC platform to support compliant, high-quality A2P messaging. For more information, visit .

