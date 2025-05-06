403
DCM Shriram Foundation Launches Mother's Day Campaign To Raise Awareness On Maternal Mortality And High-Risk Pregnancies In Rural India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 6, 2025 – On the occasion of Mother's Day, DCM Shriram Foundation has launched a compelling digital campaign to spotlight the critical issue of High-Risk Pregnancy (HRP) and the need for accessible maternal healthcare in rural India. The initiative, under the Foundation's flagship program Khushali Sehat (Mother & Child Health Program), honors mothers while advocating for safer pregnancies and stronger healthcare linkages in underserved communities.
At the core of the campaign is a short emotional film that follows the story of Mohan, a young field worker supporting the Foundation's Mobile Health Units (MHUs). These MHUs bring vital antenatal (ANC) and postnatal (PNC) services directly to women in remote villages. Through his work, Mohan helps identify high-risk pregnancies and ensures timely intervention alongside the Community Health Centers (CHC). Yet each visit reminds him of a personal loss - his mother, who died during a home birth showcasing the risks of non-institutional delivery which is another reason for a HRP.
The film captures a powerful moment at a health camp, where a woman named Rani, eight months pregnant, is diagnosed with critically low hemoglobin levels - a key indicator of HRP. This case underlines the very real dangers faced by thousands of women. As Mohan grapples with the trauma of his past, a conversation with the attending doctor of the MHU offers him comfort - that his work is saving lives, and helping others avoid the loss he experienced.
The film has been conceptualized by EFGH Brand Innovations and directed by Titus Upputuru from The Titus Upputuru Company.
Ms. Aman Pannu, President, DCM Shriram Foundation, said "At DCM Shriram Foundation, we believe that the health of a mother defines the future of a family and the strength of a community. Through Khushali Sehat, we are focused on making quality maternal care accessible in remote regions. This Mother's Day, we reaffirm our commitment to reducing maternal health risks and ensuring every mother's right to safe and dignified care."
The Maternal Health Challenge in India:
- High-Risk Pregnancies: 20% to 30% of pregnancies in India are estimated to be high-risk (Source: National Health Mission)
- Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR): 97 deaths per 100,000 live births (SRS Statistical Report 2022)
- Infant Mortality Rate (IMR): 28 deaths per 1,000 live births (SRS Statistical Report 2022)
DCM Shriram Foundation's Response:
The Khushali Sehat program operates in collaboration with District Health Departments across Hardoi and Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Kota (Rajasthan), and Bharuch (Gujarat). Through MHUs staffed with medical professionals (female doctors, nurses, and admin personnel), the initiative delivers essential services such as:
- Antenatal and postnatal checkups
- Identification and follow-up of high-risk pregnancies
- Nutrition and hemoglobin testing
- Behavioral change communication sessions
- Capacity building of ASHAs and ANMs
The campaign film will be shared across DCM Shriram Foundation's social media and YouTube platforms to amplify awareness and drive conversations around preventive maternal healthcare.
The Creators of the film:
Emmanuel Upputuru, founder of EFGH and the writer behind the film, said: "The idea began with a simple yet profound question: How does a child who has lost his mother celebrate Mother's Day? For me, it was deeply personal - I lost my mother at 19, and ever since, I find a part of her in every mother I meet. The story flowed naturally from that emotion."
Titus Upputuru the director of the film said, "For those of us who lost our mothers early in life, it's not easy dealing with the few, rare memories. When Emmanuel shared the idea of someone being haunted by his mother, I immediately loved it. And I really commend DCM Shriram for this initiative and all the workers, doctors, nurses, along with the Ashas, working so hard at the grass root level to help bring the Maternal Mortality Rate down."
About DCM Shriram Foundation
DCM Shriram Foundation is the CSR arm of DCM Shriram Ltd., focused on two core areas: Water in Agriculture and Holistic Development of Rural Communities. From driving efficient water use and soil health in farming to enabling healthcare, education, sanitation, and livelihoods - the Foundation is committed to creating sustainable, inclusive growth.
About DCM Shriram Ltd.
DCM Shriram Ltd. is a leading Indian business conglomerate with operations spanning Agri-Rural businesses (Sugar, Urea, Hybrid Seeds, Farm Solutions), Chemical & Vinyl (including Caustic Soda, PVC, and Chlorine derivatives) and Value Added Business Fenesta Building Systems for UPVC and Aluminum windows and doors.
