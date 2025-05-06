403
GCC Chief Receives Arab Summit Invitation From Iraqi Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 6 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi, received an invitation from Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid to attend the Arab Summit's 34th Ordinary Session and the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit's fifth session, in Iraq.
In a statement Monday, the GCC General Secretariat revealed this came during Al-Budaiwi's reception of Iraqi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Safia Al-Suhail, at the General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.
A number of topics of common interest were reviewed and discussed during the meeting. (end)
