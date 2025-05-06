Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GCC Chief Receives Arab Summit Invitation From Iraqi Pres.

GCC Chief Receives Arab Summit Invitation From Iraqi Pres.


2025-05-06 10:04:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 6 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi, received an invitation from Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid to attend the Arab Summit's 34th Ordinary Session and the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit's fifth session, in Iraq.
In a statement Monday, the GCC General Secretariat revealed this came during Al-Budaiwi's reception of Iraqi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Safia Al-Suhail, at the General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.
A number of topics of common interest were reviewed and discussed during the meeting. (end)
as


MENAFN06052025000071011013ID1109513857

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search