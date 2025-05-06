123Invent Inventor Develops Energy Collection Device For The Railway Industry (BRA-8035)
PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The railway tracks in Australia have space between them and I thought there should be a way to capture sunlight and movement energy in this space," said an inventor, from Parkes, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the D S DEVICE. My design would capture all energy available on the train network, and it would be removeable and interchangeable."
The invention provides an effective way to capture and store energy within the train network. In doing so, it can be used to capture both solar and kinetic energy. As a result, it increases efficiency. Additionally, the invention would be easy to apply, and it can be removed as needed for track maintenance, so it is ideal for the railway industry.
The D S DEVICE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Declan Small at 041-080-6937 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment