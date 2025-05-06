BRITTO Celebrates Its 14Th Store Opening By Unveiling New Location At Dolphin Mall This Weekend

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The grand opening event promises a full sensory celebration, featuring ribbon cutting ceremony,-all set within an immersive gallery of color and creativity. Designed for art lovers, collectors, families, and fans of Britto's signature optimism, the launch event is poised to be one of Miami's most joyful experiences of the year.

"I'm incredibly excited to bring my art to Dolphin Mall and connect with the diverse, energetic spirit of Miami," said Romero Britto. "This space is more than a store-it's a celebration of love, hope, and happiness. I can't wait to meet fans old and new and welcome them into the colorful world of BRITTO®."

The Dolphin Mall store represents the latest chapter in BRITTO®'s fast-growing retail story, following the success of flagship locations at Aventura Mall, Brickell City Centre , and Town Center Boca Raton . With a goal of over 180 U.S. stores and more than 2,000 global locations in development, BRITTO® is making bold moves to bring its iconic art to audiences around the world.

"Launching at Dolphin Mall is a major step in our mission to make Romero's joyful vision more accessible than ever," said Dr. Lucas Vidal , CEO of the BRITTO® Group. "This store embodies the brand's essence-fun, vibrant, and full of life-and we're thrilled to bring that energy to one of Miami's most visited destinations."

From fine art to lifestyle products, the brand continues to uplift hearts and inspire smiles in every corner of the globe.

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit or follow us on and @romerobritto

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. To learn more about BRITTO visit .

ABOUT DOLPHIN MALL

Dolphin Mall is Miami-Dade County's largest outlet and retail value shopping center, blending the hottest concepts in theme entertainment and dining with an unparalleled offering of more than 240 value-oriented stores. Located just five miles west of Miami International Airport, shoppers can easily access the mall by taking Exit 27 off the Florida Turnpike. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended hours in the Ramblas entertainment area. Preview the stores, the styles and the savings at and .

