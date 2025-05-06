Oshi Health CEO Sam Holliday Named A Rock Health Top 50 Digital Health For Driving Systemic Change And Measurable Impact In Healthcare

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide multidisciplinary gastroenterology (GI) clinic Oshi Health is proud to announce that its CEO, Sam Holliday , has been recognized as a Top 50 in Digital Health by Rock Health . Holliday received recognition as a 'System Disruptor' for driving systemic change and measurable long-term impact in healthcare – notably, in a way that benefits all stakeholders: Patients, payers and providers.

Each year, Rock Health, a leading digital health venture fund and advisory firm, honors a select group of innovators making transformative contributions across the healthcare ecosystem. Under Holliday's direction, Oshi Health has transformed access, incentives and reimbursement for effective GI care, overcoming systemic barriers that contribute to prolonged suffering, long wait times, low patient satisfaction and high avoidable escalations of care to the ER.

"This recognition is a testament to the incredible work, integrity and fortitude of the entire Oshi Health team and our partners," said Holliday. "We're proving that high-touch multidisciplinary care and patient empowerment drives better outcomes and lower costs-especially for chronic conditions where the traditional system just isn't structured for the time and touchpoints required to get people back to health."

Oshi Health delivers personalized, iterative care with the convenience of telehealth, by a dedicated, in-house team of GI-specialized clinicians including advanced practice providers, registered dietitians, behavioral health clinicians, care coordinators, and board-certified gastroenterologists. Working collaboratively, they develop and adjust care plans until patients achieve lasting symptom relief. As a multidisciplinary medical clinic able to diagnose, prescribe and treat, Oshi delivers strong clinical outcomes while also reducing unnecessary healthcare costs for employers and plan sponsors.

The annual Top 50 in Digital Health list celebrates individuals across categories, including innovation, policy, equity, and frontline care delivery. Holliday's inclusion underscores Oshi Health's growing influence in shaping the future of virtual-first, evidence-based specialty care.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is the first and only nationwide virtual gastroenterology (GI) center of excellence. Our evidence-based, whole-person approach to digestive care is changing lives and transforming healthcare economics by helping patients reach lasting symptom control, faster and at a lower total cost of care. Oshi Health is available in all 50 states to more than 63 million people as an in-network virtual GI clinic. Together with our growing roster of in-person gastroenterologist partners nationwide, we are expanding patient access to collaborative, multidisciplinary wrap-around GI care. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Oshi Health

