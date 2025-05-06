Homecare Homebase Announces May 2025 Gold Standard Award Winner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Tomas is an absolute pleasure to work with and is an amazing team player," said Embrace Hospice and Home Health leaders. "He is a passionate nurse who spends quality time taking care of his patients and their families, listening to them, looking for resources to help them, and making end of life an exceptional experience for them. Tomas always makes himself available to help others, and his work goes above and beyond to help families make proper decisions."

The Gold Standard Award celebrates outstanding home-based caregivers who utilize HCHB to deliver exceptional patient care. Nominees are submitted by their agency leaders and meticulously chosen by the HCHB team for their expertise, enthusiasm, and steadfast dedication.

At Embrace Hospice and Home Health, Tomas oversees patient care and involves himself in family dynamics, ensuring both patients and families are heard and receive high-quality care. He was selected for the Gold Standard Award because he embodies excellence in hospice care, ensuring comfortability in an often-difficult time for patients and families.

"Tomas balances compassion and clinical responsibility, ensuring that proper hospice paperwork - such as DNR/DNI forms - are complete, while always being informed about a patient's commodities, medication effects, and side effects," said leaders at Embrace Hospice and Home Health. "His contributions to our organization and patients are immeasurable, and we are grateful to have him on our team."

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 300,000 HCHB users serve approximately one million patients daily, resulting in over 121 million annual visits. Homecare Homebase is a Hearst Health company. For more information, visit or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies - FDB , Homecare Homebase , MCG , MHK , QGenda and Zynx Health - elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedI .

About Embrace Hospice and Home Health

Embrace Hospice & Home Health is an established, full-service Texas home health and hospice agency that provides a superior quality of services in a caring manner. Our mission is to provide premium comfort care to patients, families, and caregivers through an interdisciplinary team approach that understands, respects, and meets individual needs. When dealing with a life-limiting diagnosis, you are not alone. At Embrace Hospice & Home Health, we know that every family and every circumstance is unique. Our team will create a customized care plan that best fits your diagnosis, your home environment, your family, and your support system.

