National Small Business Week Celebrates Entrepreneurial Spirit, Honors Top SBDC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This year, a special spotlight shines on the Small Business Development Center Excellence and Innovation Center Award to the Angelo State University Small Business Development Center. The SBA Resource Partner Awards recognize SBA-funded training and assistance partners for their impact on local economic growth, job creation, and entrepreneurial support. The Angelo State University Small Business Development Center staff were celebrated at an awards dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, May 4th, 2025. ...a special spotlight shines on the SBDC Excellence and Innovation Center Award to the Angelo State University SBDC. Post thi About the SBDC of the Year

Location San Angelo, Texas Center Director Director Dezaray Kathlaine Johnson Key Features ● Individual excellence of staff providing counseling and training services to small businesses ● Success of small enterprises through SBDC counseling and training ● Cooperative programs with the SBA District Office in San Antonio ● Membership in the local Business Resource Center Economic Development Partnership ● Creating and implementing the San Angelo Business Plan Competition and ASU BizPitch student entrepreneurship contest ● Active engagement in ASU's Norris-Vincent College of Business Impact Metrics For FY2024, the ASU SBDC supported 76 small business start-ups and expansions through confidential advising services, while also hosting 113 training events and seminars, supporting the business education of over 1,900 attendees. This resulted in the creation and retention of over 390 jobs and the capital infusion of over $6.75 million for the regional economy. Location San Angelo, Texas Key

Achievements Exceeding annual small business services and economic goals for 2024: ● Total Clients Counseled – 164% of goal ● Business Start-Ups & Expansions – 152% ● Jobs Created & Retained – 140% ● Capital Infusion Total – 150% ● Training Attendees – 193% ● Number of Training Events – 141%

"The Angelo State University Small Business Development Center is a salient illustration of the SBDC program's commitment to tangible impact, stated Charles "Tee" Rowe, CEO and President of America's SBDC. "This week's acknowledgment honors their accomplishments and underscores the organization's continued dedication to their growth."

SBA also recognizes more than 50 state and territory small business owner winners who fuel prosperity, growth, and opportunity in communities across our country. America's SBDC proudly shares that many 2025 Small Business Week winners are SBDC clients. To learn more about these winners, click here .

Stay connected during Small Business Week by following the hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek on social media.

About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. SBDCs are the Small Business Administration's most extensive partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at

Media Contact:

April Youngblut

[email protected]

(703) 408-5403

SOURCE America's SBDC