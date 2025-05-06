National Small Business Week Celebrates Entrepreneurial Spirit, Honors Top SBDC
Location
San Angelo, Texas
Center Director
Director Dezaray Kathlaine Johnson
Key Features
● Individual excellence of staff providing counseling and training services to small businesses
● Success of small enterprises through SBDC counseling and training
● Cooperative programs with the SBA District Office in San Antonio
● Membership in the local Business Resource Center Economic Development Partnership
● Creating and implementing the San Angelo Business Plan Competition and ASU BizPitch student entrepreneurship contest
● Active engagement in ASU's Norris-Vincent College of Business
Impact Metrics
|
For FY2024, the ASU SBDC supported 76 small business start-ups and expansions through confidential advising services, while also hosting 113 training events and seminars, supporting the business education of over 1,900 attendees. This resulted in the creation and retention of over 390 jobs and the capital infusion of over $6.75 million for the regional economy.
Key
Exceeding annual small business services and economic goals for 2024:
● Total Clients Counseled – 164% of goal
● Business Start-Ups & Expansions – 152%
● Jobs Created & Retained – 140%
● Capital Infusion Total – 150%
● Training Attendees – 193%
● Number of Training Events – 141%
"The Angelo State University Small Business Development Center is a salient illustration of the SBDC program's commitment to tangible impact, stated Charles "Tee" Rowe, CEO and President of America's SBDC. "This week's acknowledgment honors their accomplishments and underscores the organization's continued dedication to their growth."
SBA also recognizes more than 50 state and territory small business owner winners who fuel prosperity, growth, and opportunity in communities across our country. America's SBDC proudly shares that many 2025 Small Business Week winners are SBDC clients. To learn more about these winners, click here .
Stay connected during Small Business Week by following the hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek on social media.
About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. SBDCs are the Small Business Administration's most extensive partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at
Media Contact:
April Youngblut
[email protected]
(703) 408-5403
SOURCE America's SBDC
