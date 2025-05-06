Patriot Growth Insurance Services Announces Partnership With Ladd Gardner Aviation Insurance

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is proud to announce its partnership with Ladd Gardner Aviation Insurance (LGA), a leading aviation insurance agency based in Addison, Texas. Founded in 2007 by aviation enthusiast and industry veteran, Ladd Gardner, the agency brings deep expertise, a client-centric approach, and a rich legacy of aviation knowledge to Patriot.

LGA specializes exclusively in aviation-related coverage, offering tailored solutions for aircraft owners, operators, and businesses. The agency provides many services, including coverage for small to large aircraft, mixed fleets, airport liability, and hangar insurance. Its unique ability to place coverage for complex fleets, ranging from private jets to warbirds and helicopters, sets the agency apart as a true expert in this specialized field.

With an experienced team, the agency continues to grow under the leadership of Angie Harris. Harris brings two decades of aviation insurance experience and a strong technical background from her time at Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration.

"Joining Patriot was a natural next step for us," said Harris, Agency Principal at LGA. "We were seeking operational support and resources to help us scale without compromising the service model our clients value. Patriot shares our cultural values, which makes this partnership a perfect fit."

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome the talented team at Ladd Gardner to the Patriot family," said Steve Carroll, Chief Acquisition Officer at Patriot. "Their specialized expertise across the aviation landscape meaningfully enhances our P&C capabilities. Angie and her team's dedication to tailored client service perfectly aligns with our mission and growth goals."

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 24th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 2,000 employees operating in over 100 locations across 28 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected] .

