Sharp Announces New PN-LM Series AQUOS BOARD® Displays For Creative Collaboration And Smarter Signage

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Running on the Android OS14 operating system and utilizing the same graphical user interface as the PN-ME series, the PN-LM551 and PN-LM431 feature high-precision touch and bright screens – at 500 nits – offering high visibility even in rooms that receive a great deal of light. Installation can be customized depending on the application, with capabilities for portrait and landscape orientation, as well as tilt up to 45 degrees-these displays adapt to your workspace.

This series includes built-in apps like wireless casting from EShare, file viewing from OfficeSuite, a web browser, and a file manager-so you can present, view, and create right out of the box. These features enable content display without the need to connect an external PC, while the easy-to-use whiteboard application offers a variety of tools for quickly taking meeting notes and marking up documents.

"It's clear that there has been a strong increase in demand for medium-sized touch displays that can be used for both digital signage and office collaboration environments. The Sharp PN-LM AQUOS BOARD Collaboration Displays fill this gap in the industry with superior brightness and touch capabilities that fit a wide range of business uses," said Keith Yanke, Vice President, Product & Solutions Marketing, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America.

Equipped with a built-in CTS certified Android SoC controller, the displays support operation and sideloading of various Android apps without having to connect to an external PC. This also allows the displays to operate similar to touch tablets and enables playing content created by third party signage providers. One cable does it all-charge your device (up to 65W), while transferring video, audio, and touch with USB type-C power. An HDMI-OUT terminal is also included for screen mirroring, as is an Open Pluggable Standard expansion slot to add a PC (on the 55" model only).

The PN-LM displays will begin shipping at the end of the month.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

