Altamont Software Successfully Integrates AI-Powered Radiology Reporting

Adoption of this emerging technology requires data integration with existing modalities and clinical IT systems.

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Software , a provider of enterprise medical imaging connectivity solutions, announces the successful integration of imaging modalities with AI radiology reporting applications, virtually eliminating the dictation of clinical measurements. Altamont has completed this critical integration at ARA Health Specialists, Casper Medical Imaging, Central Oregon Radiology Associates, Naugatuck Valley Radiology, Raleigh Radiology, and Regional Medical Imaging.

The increasing complexity and volume of medical imaging data-combined with an ongoing radiologist shortage-is driving the rapid deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted reporting in medical imaging. This technology holds the promise of dramatically reducing the time it takes for a radiologist to generate a report. Fully realizing these efficiency gains requires complex integration with existing imaging modalities and IT infrastructure.

"The growing emphasis on AI report generation software highlights the critical need for specialized expertise and robust data mapping tools to fully unlock the value of AI investments," states Chris Barnett, President and Co-Founder of Altamont Software. "Provider organizations appreciate that our Passport SR application has a unique and comprehensive suite of integration tools."

Altamont Software will demonstrate its AI-based report integration capabilities along with its entire suite of DICOM Structured Report (SR), eForm, document, photo, video capture, and digital media applications at the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Meeting . Visit them in Booth #420, or click here to schedule time at SIIM and learn how Altamont Software can support your AI report generation software and enhance productivity.

About Altamont Software, Inc.

Altamont Software enhances medical imaging workflow through the company's Connectivity Platform-an integrated, enterprise infrastructure-supporting a comprehensive suite of document, eForm, and video capture applications. Designed for simplicity, the platform enables centralized management, seamless configuration, and efficient deployment while ensuring enterprise-level security and scalability. Learn how we can help you connect, communicate, and consolidate many of your medical imaging workflows at .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chris Barnett

Altamont Software

[email protected]

SOURCE Altamont Software

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED