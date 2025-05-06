FM Launches Intellium Program Amid Cloud And AI Boom And Surging Data Center And Power Demand

Named for the combined power of intelligence and strength, the FM Intellium program provides clients with solutions to address the converging complexities of data centers, artificial intelligence, computing technology advancements and power generation demand

JOHNSTON, R.I., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial property insurer FM today announced the launch of the FM Intellium program to drive a new initiative aimed at helping clients face a rapidly evolving risk environment fueled by the artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing boom-and the resulting data center and power generation needs these innovations require.

AI and other powerful computer-driven activities are stoking a rapid increase in data center development. According to ResearchAndMarkets , data center construction in North America will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% through 2030. At the same time, evolving technology and accompanying infrastructure will require an increasing amount of power generation.

With decades of experience insuring data center and power generation clients, FM is now doubling down on investing in loss prevention engineering and research to protect clients across the globe. To support the new initiative, FM has created a virtual on-demand resource unit, which can mobilize subject matter expert (SME) resources to quickly respond to any inquiry, anywhere in the world. Moreover, through its robust data and engineering and industry expertise, FM can integrate data risk with all related power and infrastructure projects holistically, allowing it to offer solutions for all engineering interdependencies, whether operational or prior to construction.

"With the continuing migration to cloud computing and expansion of AI, data centers demand complete operational confidence. FM has the expertise to ensure resilience and prevent losses for even more clients in these crucial sectors," said Randy Hodge, chief operating officer of FM. "We see a significant opportunity to bring our research, engineering and loss prevention expertise to help clients and the broader industry as these technologies increase and evolve."

FM sees what others don't

FM has been insuring data centers for more than 25 years. Today the company protects approximately 1,100 data centers, representing US$250 billion of insurable value. FM's engineers now spend about 30,000 hours a year working with some of the world's leading data center providers. Moreover, teams of scientists at FM are conducting research that supports data center reliability-from power accessibility and cooling to lithium-ion battery systems and many other areas. To support clients, FM brings unique solutions for the sector's evolving risks, including site selection hazards, cooling and power challenges, and equipment protection.

With today's announcement, FM is reinforcing its commitment to partnering with clients as they navigate the intertwined challenges in the data center industry.

About FM

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM is a leading mutual insurance group whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

