New Look, Same Juicy Flavors: HI-CHEW® Debuts New Packaging Design And Colorful Product Enhancements At The 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo

As HI-CHEWgrows across the U.S., the brand has been listening closely to what candy lovers really want-especially Gen-Z and Millennial fans. Based on real feedback, HI-CHEWis giving its packaging a bold new look that's all about standing out, being easier to shop, and bringing more fun to every bag.

A fresh, vibrant design for both peg bags and stand-up pouches, with updates like a lowered logo for better shelf visibility.

Larger, easier-to-read flavor names for quick flavor recognition.

Clear, consumer-friendly descriptions that highlight key product qualities . For the first time ever, the playful brand mascot, Chewbie, will be featured on the back of each peg bag and stand-up pouch to bring even more personality to the brand.

In addition to the new look, HI-CHEW® Original and Tropical Mix chewlets are getting a colorful makeover of their own. The classic white exterior will now be reversed, with bold, colorful outsides and juicy white centers-delivering the same chewy texture and true-to-fruit flavor that fans can't get enough of.

"The consumer journey has always been at the heart of HI-CHEW ® ," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "This fresh look is designed to catch the eye, reflect the bold flavors inside, and create more opportunities for people to discover the candy that's loved around the world."

In 2020, HI-CHEW ® earned a Global Nielsen BASES Design Impact Award for its Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. The latest design roll-out further showcases the brand's continued innovation and commitment to providing new and existing U.S. consumers with a unique, true-to-life candy offering that creates a fun-filled flavor journey with every bite.

The newest flavor additions to HI-CHEW's portfolio, including HI-CHEW ® Getaway Mix, along with the broader product lineup will be available for sampling at the upcoming 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo from May 13th to May 15th in Indianapolis, Indiana. Chewbie will also make their official Sweets & Snacks Expo debut, bringing excitement and energy to the show floor through interactive appearances.

To learn more about HI-CHEW®, visit HI-CHEW , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA ) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFTTM, and ChargelTM in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 300 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, Sweet & Sour Watermelon, and new Blue Raspberry. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.

