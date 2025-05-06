BAYOTECH ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION APPOINTS DAVID BEST AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"BayoTech's mission is to deliver hydrogen molecules to our customers in the easiest, cleanest and most cost-effective way," said Best. "This is a space I believe in deeply, and I'm honored to take on this role at such a critical moment for the company. We are aligning everything we do across commercial development, manufacturing, project execution and facility operations to support that goal. Safety, reliability and disciplined execution will stay front and center as we grow and make a real impact in the hydrogen economy."

Best's prior leadership roles at global industrial gas company Air Liquide spanned business development, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships. As an active member of BayoTech's Board, he brings a strong understanding of the company's mission and a clear vision for its future.

The company also announced that Diaco Aviki will step down from his role as President and CEO. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Diaco for his leadership and contributions to BayoTech," said Best. "We appreciate the support he has provided through this transition and wish him the very best."

ABOUT DAVID BEST

As the incoming CEO of BayoTech, David Best brings over 25 years of international leadership experience across the industrial gas, construction, and services sectors. His background includes senior roles in operations, business development, and product innovation, with a focus on scaling businesses and driving performance in complex markets.

Best spent two decades with Air Liquide, where he held leadership positions and led teams across North America and Europe. He played a key role in scaling business units, improving operational efficiency, and supporting growth initiatives. Following his time in the industrial gas sector, Best guided several construction and services companies through transformation and expansion, helping to strengthen leadership teams, streamline operations, and integrate acquisitions.

Best holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, with graduate studies at McGill University and executive education from London Business School.

ABOUT BAYOTECH

BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech sites its local hydrogen production hubs close to demand and distributes it to consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules and equipment.

