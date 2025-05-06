Cheqd And Anonyome Labs Partner To Transform Digital Identity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cheqd, a decentralised payment and trust infrastructure provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Anonyome Labs , a pioneer in consumer privacy, cyber safety, and digital identity.

By integrating cheqd's decentralized identity and on-chain payment capabilities with Anonyome Labs' Verifiable Credentials offering, the partnership establishes a trusted, scalable foundation for issuing, verifying, and monetising digital credentials. The combined solution is built to streamline onboarding, reduce fraud, and enhance privacy across sectors including education, finance, healthcare, insurance, and more.

Next-Generation Identity Infrastructure

The partnership brings together cheqd's decentralized identity stack with Anonyome Labs' Verifiable Credentials offerings to streamline identity verification, combat fraud, and protect personal information. The integrated solution enables individuals and organisations to receive credentials through personal or enterprise wallets and share them securely and privately with any relying party. By placing control in the hands of users, the partnership enables privacy-first interactions while helping organisations reduce operational friction and meet compliance requirements, ultimately improving customer experiences and reducing fraud.

“cheqd's on-chain payment rails further enhance the value of Anonyome Labs' Verifiable Credential offerings by unlocking new revenue models for credential issuers. For the first time, organisations can generate direct value for their role in the digital identity ecosystem by charging for credentials they issue,” said JD Mumford, Anonyome Labs CEO.

“The future of digital identity must be commercially sustainable to thrive. By introducing monetisation models for credential issuers, we're proving that privacy and profit can go hand-in-hand. This partnership is a major step towards that future. Moreover, developers no longer have to choose between privacy and functionality,” said Fraser Edwards, Co-founder and CEO of cheqd.

Developer-First Approach to Digital Identity Integration

The joint solution also supports seamless integration for developers and enterprises. Anonyome Labs' SDKs, APIs, and white-label apps make it easy to build and deploy digital identity features - from mobile wallets to credential services. With cheqd's infrastructure embedded, organisations can rapidly deliver user-centric identity experiences that are secure, scalable, and monetisable from day one.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: CONTACT Luke Wooding COMPANY: cheqd EMAIL: ... WEB: