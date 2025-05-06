Excelsior University Receives Historic Gift From Emeritus Professor Larry Purnell

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Purnell's $1 million contribution to Excelsior's School of Nursing is the largest in the University's history; Excelsior will name the Purnell Executive Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences position in his honor.

Albany, N.Y., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the first day of National Nurses Week , Excelsior University announced a landmark $1 million gift to its School of Nursing from Larry Purnell, an Excelsior emeritus professor and longtime supporter. This legacy contribution is the largest individual donation in the University's history. In recognition of his impact on the future of the institution's health care education, Excelsior has named the Purnell Executive Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences position in his honor.

Purnell, a renowned nursing educator and author, has significantly influenced the global health care field with his award-winning writing and Purnell Model for Cultural Competence. His close connection with Excelsior as a faculty member and subject matter expert spans 45 years. Excelsior awarded Purnell an honorary doctorate of humane letters in 2022 in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to nursing theory through development, scholarship, teaching, and service to the health care community.

“Investing in the future of nursing education has always been close to my heart, and it is an honor to contribute to Excelsior University's School of Nursing,” said Purnell.“This legacy gift represents my unwavering commitment to advancing health care through education and leadership. The naming of the Purnell Executive Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences is a humbling tribute, and I hope it inspires others to join in shaping the next generation of health care professionals.”

Robin Goodrich, the inaugural Purnell Executive Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, said,“Dr. Purnell's remarkable contribution will enhance our ability to shape future leaders and create a lasting impact on health care education and innovation. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and Dr. Purnell's unwavering commitment to advancing our mission.”

Purnell's gift will enable Excelsior University to elevate its work as one of New York state's leading nursing educators. Since its founding, Excelsior has graduated more than 5,500 nursing students from New York state. With more than 500 Excelsior associate degree nursing students passing the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) to become registered nurses in 2024 and 2023 , Excelsior is bringing more nurses into the New York state workforce annually than any other institution.

Additionally, the gift will allow Excelsior to continue its transformative expansion of clinical partner sites for nursing students. The University has grown from eight clinical partners in April 2024 to 38 partners currently, primarily across New York state. These sites are strategically distributed throughout the state, allowing Excelsior to better meet students where they are. These locations provide opportunities for experiential learning and networking that help get new nurses into the jobs where they are needed most.

“Dr. Purnell's extraordinary generosity strengthens Excelsior University's commitment to excellence in health care education,” said Excelsior University President David Schejbal.“Through this gift, his legacy of compassionate health care leadership will continue to profoundly influence Excelsior students and the communities they serve. On behalf of the University and our learners, I thank Dr. Purnell for his contributions to nursing education."



