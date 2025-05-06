Lexisnexis® Nexis+ AI™ Wins "Best Innovation In Generative AI" At 2025 AI Techawards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition underscores LexisNexis' commitment to delivering trusted, AI-powered business intelligence solutions.

New York, NY, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AITM powered analytics and decision tools, is proud to announce that its Nexis+ AITM platform has been awarded Best Innovation in Generative AI at the 2025 AI TechAwards, powered by DevNetwork.

“Developer tools and technology are leading the way for software developers and engineers to build the global technology ecosystem. This win for LexisNexis showcases their leading role in the growth and innovation across the software industry,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, Producer of AI DevSummit and the 2025 AI TechAwards.

This prestigious accolade further underscores the transformative impact Nexis+ AI has oncorporate research and decision-making processes. Launched in July 2024, Nexis+ AI integrates advanced generative AI capabilities with a range of licensed news publications and corporate data sources. The platform empowers professionals to:



Conduct rapid, conversational searches across trusted content.

Summarize complex documents and extract key insights.

Generate first-draft reports with cited sources. Analyze vast datasets to inform strategic decisions.

“We approached Nexis+ AI with the goal of delivering generative AI innovation that meets enterprise-grade standards for relevancy, security, and transparency, while protecting our publisher's IP rights” said Snehit Cherian, Chief Technology Officer, Nexis Solutions.“This recognition reinforces that we're delivering real value, and it motivates us to keep advancing what's possible with AI.”

“Nexis+ AI was designed to meet the real-world needs of professionals who make high-stakes decisions every day,” said Dani McCormick, VP of Product at Nexis Solutions.“This award is a reflection of our team's deep commitment to building AI tools that are intuitive, trusted, and integrated into the core of our users' workflow.”

The 2025 AI TechAwards celebrate technical innovation, adoption and reception in the AI & Machine Learning industry and by the developer community. Award winners were selected across 20 categories from hundreds of nominees by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Advisory Board, based on criteria such as technical innovation, industry recognition, and adoption by the developer,

engineering, and IT communities.

For more information about Nexis+ AI, visit

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

CONTACT: Leela Bozonelis Global Product Marketing Director Nexis Solutions, a Division of LexisNexis ... Jennifer Johnston Plat4orm PR ...