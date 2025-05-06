Arm-Based Servers Market To Reach USD 22.79 Billion By 2032, Driven By Cloud Computing, Data Centers, And AI Applications | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Arm-Based Servers Market is growing rapidly, driven by cloud computing, data centers, AI applications, and the shift to energy-efficient solutions. Pune, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arm-Based Servers Market Size Analysis: “ The Arm-Based Servers Market was valued at USD 6.87 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.79 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.32% between 2024 and 2032. ”

Get a Sample Report of Arm-Based Servers Market @ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [EPYC Embedded 3000, EPYC 7003]

Ampere Computing LLC [Ampere Altra, Ampere Altra Max]

ARM Limited [Neoverse V2, Cortex-A78AE]

Cloud Software Group, Inc. [Citrix Hypervisor, XenServer]

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. [TaiShan Servers, Kunpeng 920]

Linaro Limited [Linaro Developer Services, OpenEmbedded for ARM]

Marvell [ThunderX3, Octeon TX2]

Red Hat, Inc. [RHEL for ARM, OpenShift on ARM]

SUSE [SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for ARM, SUSE Manager]

Texas Instruments Incorporated [Sitara AM64x, AM62x Processors]

Qualcomm [Centriq 2400, Nuvia CPU]

Fujitsu [A64FX, PRIMEHPC FX1000]

Supermicro [MegaDC ARM Servers, Ampere Altra Platforms]

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) [ProLiant RL300 Gen11, Apollo 80]

NVIDIA [Grace CPU, Grace Hopper Superchip]

Cavium (Now part of Marvell) [ThunderX2, XPliant Ethernet Switch]

Broadcom [Stingray SmartNIC, NetXtreme E-Series]

Oracle [Ampere A1 Compute, SPARC M8]

IBM [OpenPOWER Systems, Power10]

Samsung Electronics [Exynos Server Processors, Artik Modules]

Google [Tau T2A VMs, Edge TPU] Microsoft [Azure Arm VMs, SQ Series Processors] Arm-Based Servers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.87 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 22.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.32% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Arm-Based Servers Gain Traction as Data Centers Prioritize Energy Efficiency, Cost Reduction, and Sustainable Computing for High-Performance Workloads.

The growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for low-cost and high-performance computing hardware, particularly in the areas of cloud computing and data centers. The maturation of the relevant server architecture together with overall performance improvements and acceptable cloud-native-app take-up had also helped propagate the shift from traditional x86-architecture servers to an increasing base of Arm-based processors driven by power consumption and scalability advantages. Additionally, rising needs to control operational cost and carbon footprint is further booming the adoption of Arm-based server.

The U.S. Arm-Based Servers Market was valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 6.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.21% from 2024 to 2032.

The growth is fueled by cloud infrastructure, data center, and edge computing, which has an ever-increasing need to offer computing solutions with high-performance per watt. At lower power consumption, better scalability, cost-effectiveness for high-performance computing and many more reasons, Arm-based servers are becoming a solution preferred by businesses looking for more sustainable and economic solutions where server demands are high.

By Core Type, ARM Cortex-A Core-Based Servers Segment Leads with 81% Revenue Share in 2023

The ARM Cortex-A Core Based Servers segment held a dominant 81% revenue share in 2023, due to these servers deliver excellent performance, support multiple cores along with power efficiency. It is much used in datacenter, cloud computing and ai workloads, and enterprise-wide chosses to scale and reliable. It further cements their Arm-based server market leading position with better ecosystem support, greater compute capacity, and tuned with enterprise higher-end software-optimizations.

By OS, Android Segment Dominates Arm-Based Servers Market

The Android segment led the Arm-Based Servers Market with a 51% revenue share in 2023, owing to ubiquitous employments of android in mobile phones, tablets and smart systems. Being open source, having the most extensive Arm-based hardware ecosystem, and the best developer support are behind Android's market dominance. With plug-and-play support for cloud services and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and inexpensive hardware at its core, this trend helps ensure that Arm holds a dominant line in the Arm-based server market.

By Processor , 64-bit Operating System ARM-Based Servers Segment Dominates the Market

The 64-bit Operating System ARM-Based Servers segment led the market with an 85% revenue share in 2023 due to their larger memory support, and capability of handling complex workloads and providing improved performance efficiency. For data-intensive apps, virtualisation, and AI processing, both cloud service providers such as Amazon and Azure and enterprises alike flock to 64-bit systems. It gains an even stronger foothold in high-performance computing and large-scale data center deployments with better software support and the maturation of Arm-based chips

By Application, Mobile Computing Segment Dominates Arm-Based Servers Market

The Mobile Computing segment led the Arm-Based Servers Market with a 26% revenue share in 2023, driven by to the extensive adoption of Arm-based architectures in smartphones, tablets, and mobile devices. Arm processors are known for their low power consumption, excellent battery life and power-efficient processing capabilities, which makes them suitable for mobile devices. Cloud mobile service demand, 5G expansion, and growth of mobile-first compute solutions continued to underscore the segment's market leadership.

By Vertical, Telecommunications Segment Leads Arm-Based Servers Market

The Telecommunications segment led the Arm-Based Servers Market with a 27% revenue share in 2023, driven by telecommunications because of the extensive rollout of 5G networks, edge computing, and cloud format at telecom infrastructure. Power-efficient, highly scalable, and cost-effective, Arm-based servers are designed to handle the scale of the ongoing explosion of data traffic as well as help meet the demands of network operations overall. They solidify their place in high-speed, low-latency communication systems with their utilization in telecom data centers and network function virtualization

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Arm-Based Servers Market , Make an Enquiry Now@

Arm-Based Servers Market Segmentation:

By Core Type



ARM Cortex-A Core Based Servers ARM Cortex-M Core Based Servers

By OS



Android

iOS Windows

By Processor



32-bit Operating System ARM-Based Servers 64-bit Operating System ARM-Based Servers

By Application



Mobile Computing

3D Graphics

Internet of Things (IoT)

Smart Homes

Wearables

Sensors

Enterprise and Infrastructure Networking Wireless Communications

By Vertical



Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Oil & Gas Extraction

Bioscience

Industrial Automation Others

North America Region Leads Arm-Based Servers Market, Asia Pacific Region to Grow at the Fastest CAGR

The North America region dominated the Arm-Based Servers Market with a 38% revenue share in 2023, due to increasing expenditure on cloud computing, data center, and AI applications. The regions leading technology firms, hyperscale cloud providers and enterprises have embraced for Arm-based architectures due to energy efficiency and scalability. North America comes strong due to the governments encouraging high-tech infrastructure, and having most of the biggest Arm-based chip makers.

The Arm-Based Servers Market in Asia Pacific regions is estimated to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 16.56% from 2024 to 2032. Rapid digital transformations, expansion of 5G networks, and increased cloud adoption have driven this growth. Demand for affordable, power-efficient servers is being fueled by the region's budding industrial and telecom spaces. The presence of government support for data center growth and the development of AI, combined with the presence of semiconductor manufacturers in the region, speeds the adoption of Arm-based servers in the region.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Arm Based Servers Market Segmentation, By Core Type

8. Arm Based Servers Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Arm Based Servers Market Segmentation, By Vertical

10. Arm Based Servers Market Segmentation, By Processor

11. Arm Based Servers Market Segmentation

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Related Reports:

Next-generation Firewall Market

Virtualization Security Market

Satellite Antenna Market

Internet of Behaviors Market

Network Security Market

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)