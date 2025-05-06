Savor Newark 2025 To Spotlight Culinary Innovation, Culture, And Community During Newark Small Business Week

Savor Newark 2025 & Discover America's Authentic Food Capital

Michelin-starred Chef Gil Fernandes, acclaimed for his culinary innovation at Fortaleza do Guincho in Cascais. Photo credit: Fortaleza do Guincho

A one-day symposium during Newark Small Business Week exploring food justice, entrepreneurship, and the city's multicultural culinary legacy.

NEWARK , NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Newark's culinary spirit and entrepreneurial energy will converge at Savor Newark 2025: Discover America's Authentic Food Capital, a one-day symposium celebrating the city's vibrant food culture and exploring the future of culinary innovation in urban communities.The event will take place on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Ironbound Film and TV Studios (164 Delancey St., Newark) and will serve as the grand finale of Newark Small Business Week - a citywide initiative powered by Equal Space to spotlight and support the city's diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem.Organized by Plusable, a Newark-based, woman-owned public relations and creative agency, Savor Newark 2025 will bring together local and international chefs, restaurateurs, culinary students, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and food advocates. The full-day program will feature keynote conversations, expert-led panels, culinary demonstrations, and networking opportunities.“What happens in Newark is worthy of a cultural sociological case study,” said Isabelle Coelho-Marques, CEO of Plusable and symposium organizer.“The preservation of original ethnic flavors-from Brazil, Portugal, and Spain-remains a point of pride. This year, we'll explore critical topics like food justice, supply chain resilience, and how communities maintain authentic culinary traditions while driving innovation.”A Celebration of Newark's Culinary DiversityNewark has long been recognized as one of America's most multicultural and authentic food destinations. Its food landscape is shaped by generations of immigrants and entrepreneurs - from Portuguese and Brazilian traditions in the Ironbound to a growing presence of African, Caribbean, Dominican, and Asian culinary influences. Savor Newark 2025 honors this diversity and explores how tradition and innovation are shaping the city's culinary future.International Collaboration: Portugal Comes to NewarkSavor Newark 2025 will also mark the launch of an international culinary exchange with the Municipality of Cascais, Portugal, Visit Cascais, and Food Lab Cascais. The event's headline guest is Michelin-starred Chef Gil Fernandes of Fortaleza do Guincho (Cascais), Portugal's youngest Michelin-starred chef. He will lead a live demonstration that blends classic Portuguese techniques with modern innovation.“Food is a bridge between cultures,” said Chef Gil Fernandes.“It's an honor to bring the spirit of Cascais to Newark and celebrate the power of global culinary traditions coming together.”Program Highlights Include:Opening Remarks: Councilman Michael Silva, East Ward, City of NewarkKeynote Panel: "Building Culinary Communities: Food Justice and Access", featuring Mark Dinglasan, MBA, Executive Director, NJ Office of the Food Security Advocate (OFSA)Expert Panels on:- Culinary Entrepreneurship- The Future of Culinary Education- Sustainable Food Systems- Global Supply Chain Resilience- Fireside Chat – Chat & Bites: Serving Up Change: featuring Vince Baglivo (Executive Director, Ironbound BID) and Ashley Mays (Chief Marketing Officer, Newark Alliance & President, Newark Happening), moderated by Carissa Lawson, CBS News Anchor- Yelp 101 Workshop: Digital tools for food entrepreneurs to grow online visibility and customer trust presented by Yelp- Live Culinary Demonstrations: featuring Chef Gil Fernandes and Newark-based chefs- Bites & Beats Networking Reception: with music by Forsa La Familia and tastings from Newark's most exciting food makersGet InvolvedSavor Newark 2025 invites chefs, business leaders, food entrepreneurs, students, policymakers, and community members to join a full day of connection, culture, and conversation. Together, we'll celebrate Newark's rich culinary legacy and shape the future of urban food systems.This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.To view the full schedule and reserve your spot, please visit SavorNewark .About Equal SpaceEqual Space is a collaborative workspace in Newark dedicated to empowering diverse entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers through inclusion, creativity, and equity.About PlusablePlusable is a Newark-based, woman-owned creative agency specializing in branding, storytelling, event production, and community-centered public relations.

Carlos Ferreira

Plusable

+1 973-392-0889

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.