Rentex Expands Into Phoenix Market With New Facility

New Phoenix Facility Aims to Boost Capacity and Enhance Service in the Southwest

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rentex , one of the nation's leading providers of audio-visual rental services, is excited to announce its expansion into the Phoenix market with a new, state-of-the-art facility. Strategically located within Via West Logistics Park at 6840 S. Harl Ave. in Tempe, Arizona, the facility will feature 35,640 square feet of dedicated space designed to meet growing demand in the Southwest.The facility's location off Interstate 10 offers quick access to Rentex clients throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area and beyond, allowing for faster deliveries and streamlined service. Inside, the new facility will house 5,100 square feet of combined office and Quality Control (QC) space. Six loading docks and two ground-level ramps ensure efficient loading and unloading of equipment, designed to support larger, complex orders with ease.“This expansion is more than just a new building-it's part of our long-term vision to grow closer to our clients and strengthen our service capabilities,” said Don Gaskill, President of Rentex.“By investing in Phoenix, we're prepared to meet rising demand, support regional productions, and continue delivering the reliable AV solutions Rentex is known for.”Situated near major transportation routes, the new Phoenix facility will be equipped to handle the full spectrum of Rentex's inventory. Like each new facility, the new Phoenix location strengthens Rentex's ability to deliver dependable solutions, ensuring clients always have access to the latest AV technology, no matter where their events take place.About Rentex, Inc.Rentex, Inc. is a national leader in the wholesale rental of production, pro audio visual, and computer equipment. With 13 strategic locations Rentex provides equipment to the nation's largest staging, production, and live event companies. More than a vendor, Rentex believes that all companies in the live event industry should rent from a partner, not a competitor. For more information, visit or contact us at (800) 574-1702.

Wendi Sabo

Rentex Audio Visual & Computer Rentals

+1 800-574-1702

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.