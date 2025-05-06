Commemorating The 2025 World Interfaith Harmony Week And Welcoming The African Union As A G20 Member

IF20 South Africa

G20 South Africa 2025

May 13-14, 2025 Conference on Africa's Faith Communities in Advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, the AU Agenda 2063 and G20 South Africa's 2025 Process

- Dr. Marianna Richardson, IF20 Director of CommunicationsADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The conference will bring together religious and traditional leaders, interfaith and faith-based organizations, the diplomatic communities, policy makers, NGOs, scholars, and all other stake holders from Africa and outside of Africa. The event will be hosted under the patronage of H.E. Taye Atske Selassie, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.The Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia, the United Religions Initiative-Africa and the G20 Interfaith Forum , in partnership with the African Union - Citizens and Diaspora Directorate (CIDO) and the African Union - Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), are organizing a two-day interfaith conference on the theme of“The Role of Faith Communities in Africa: Accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the African Union Agenda 2063, and South Africa's 2025 G20 Process.” The conference will take place in Addis Ababa, the headquarters of the African Union, on May 13 and 14, 2025.Background informationFor the last two years, these organizations have organized an annual interfaith conference to promote interfaith collective action in Africa aimed at fostering interfaith and intercultural harmony and peace. The organizers strongly believe in the need of promoting constructive dialogue among different faith and religious followers to enhance peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding, human dignity, social justice, development, preservation of environment and cooperation for positive change.Conference PurposeThe organizers believe in the paramount importance of faith communities for accelerating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the AU's Agenda 2063 and the G20 Process. Religion and its associated institutions have existed since the inception of humanity and continue to be a pervasive reality for the majority of Africans and the rest of the world. Consequently, religion significantly influences people's thoughts and actions, thus positioning faith communities as major contributors to societal processes, including addressing contemporary challenges. Furthermore, concepts indispensable for development, such as justice, peace, and solidarity find resonance in virtually all faith traditions. Throughout history, faith actors have been actively engaged in initiatives aimed at feeding the hungry, caring for the sick, and assisting the marginalized in society. In essence, faith actors have long been involved in development endeavors, even before the term“development” itself was coined.The African Union has a unique opportunity to shape the global agenda following its accession to the G20. With four consecutive G20 Presidencies from the Global South and South Africa set to preside in 2025, the AU is well-positioned to push for key reforms that support Africa's development. The organizers are committed to work with the Africa Union to leverage South Africa's 2025 G20 Presidency to advance Africa's priorities.The overall purpose of this interfaith conference is for faith communities in Africa to work in partnership with all stakeholders, including the AU, to accelerate development, peace-building, and to build key relationships. The organizers also anticipate that concrete and practical recommendations will be made with respect to a number of priority issues.Media InstructionsMedia Accreditation:All journalists, photographers, and media representatives interested in covering the conference must request accreditation in advance. Please send your full name, media organization, job title, and contact details to ... by May 9, 2025.Press Kit & Briefings:A digital press kit-including background information and the conference agenda-will be shared with all accredited media ahead of the event.Media Access & Interviews:Designated areas will be available for media coverage during plenary sessions and selected breakout events. Interviews with keynote speakers, AU representatives, and organizers can be arranged upon request.

