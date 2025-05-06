Non-Oil Sector Notes Growth In Azerbaijan Over Five Years, Deputy Minister
Over the past five years, the non-oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan has grown by 25.9% in real terms, with the added value in the sector increasing 1.5 times.
