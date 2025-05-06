Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkiye's Clothing Exports To Azerbaijan Fall In Early 2025

Turkiye's Clothing Exports To Azerbaijan Fall In Early 2025


2025-05-06 09:55:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Turkiye's ready-made garment exports to Azerbaijan in April 2025 decreased by 34.2% compared to the same month in 2024, totaling $2,950,045, Azernews reports, citing the TurkicWorld.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN06052025000195011045ID1109513745

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search