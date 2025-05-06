Azerbaijan's Business Loan Portfolio Hits ₼14.9B In March

As of the end of March this year, loans granted to large business entities in Azerbaijan totaled 8.361 billion manat, an increase of 64 million manat or 0.8% from the start of the year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

