Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Business Loan Portfolio Hits ₼14.9B In March

2025-05-06 09:55:12
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

As of the end of March this year, loans granted to large business entities in Azerbaijan totaled 8.361 billion manat, an increase of 64 million manat or 0.8% from the start of the year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

MENAFN06052025000195011045ID1109513744

