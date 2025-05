Turkiye's Electrical Equipment Exports To Azerbaijan Rose In April

Turkiye's exports of electrical equipment to Azerbaijan in April 2025 increased by 2.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $15,237,010, Azernews reports, citing Turkic World.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%