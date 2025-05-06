Alat Free Economic Zone Sets Standard For Investment In Caspian Region

Azerbaijan's economic transformation over the past decade has been underscored by the rise of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), one of the country's flagship projects designed to attract both local and foreign investors. The success of this initiative is a testament to Azerbaijan's growing role as an economic hub in the Caspian region, offering incentives and infrastructure that support sustainable business growth.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%