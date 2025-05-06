World Bank Forecasts Crude Slide: Oil Exporters Face Fiscal Reckoning
By historical standards, a Brent crude price of $64 per barrel might not sound alarming. But when seen through the lens of recent trends and the broader global economic landscape, the World Bank's revised oil price forecast carries a message that policymakers - particularly those in oil-exporting economies - can't afford to ignore. According to the Bank's April update, the average price of Brent crude oil is expected to decline to $64 per barrel in 2025, down from around...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment