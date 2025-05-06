Baku, Budapest Deepen Alliance Through Green Energy

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary have evolved into a multidimensional strategic partnership, reflecting a growing convergence of political, economic, and geopolitical interests. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in the early 1990s, the trajectory of cooperation between the two countries has steadily advanced, now encompassing sectors as diverse as pharmaceuticals, energy, education, and regional security.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%