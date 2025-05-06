D&H Distributing And Sonicwall Partner To Offer Comprehensive MXDR Solutions For Msps

Unique Partnership Unlocks New Growth Opportunities Through Turnkey Cybersecurity Solutions for North American MSPs

HARRISBURG, Pa. and MILPITAS, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions across North America, and SonicWall, a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise, today announced a new program for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offered for North American MSPs only through D&H Distributing. The new program leverages SonicWall's SonicSentry Services, which provide a device-agnostic approach to managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services, empowering partners to provide one-stop-shop cybersecurity solutions to their customers.

"D&H Distributing and SonicWall share a commitment to providing partners with state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions that meet the moment," said Jason Bystrak, Senior Vice President, Modern Solutions Business Unit, D&H Distributing. "As new vulnerabilities and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats continue to emerge, we remain steadfast in providing our partners and their end customers the tools to stay ahead and keep their organizations safe. Just as we are immensely proud to have been awarded SonicWall's 2025 Distributor of the Year for North America, we are excited to partner with SonicWall on this one-of-a-kind program, which extends the strength of our alliance in keeping businesses secure."

SonicSentry provides MSPs/MSSPs with the complete suite of MDR services, allowing them to offer their customers an all-inclusive, proactive approach to threat detection and remediation. In addition to driving new revenue opportunities, the program offers seamless interactions with a dedicated team of specialists, drives down overhead costs by reducing the need for end-customers to source additional resources, and helps to fulfill industry-specific compliance measures. By streamlining resources, the program allows partners to offer their customers both peace of mind and the ability to maintain their focus on the needs of their business.

"Our partnership with D&H Distributing is marked by our dedication to innovation and excellence," said Jason Carter, Chief Revenue Officer, SonicWall. "For years, we've worked closely with D&H to ensure that our joint customers are equipped with world-class cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet the needs MSPs face in today's increasingly challenging digital landscape. The launch of SonicSentry underscores our commitment to delivering partners the solutions they need to remain agile and responsive. We are proud to extend our strategic partnership with D&H through this elite program, and we look forward to driving even greater success together as we continue to innovate and empower our channel community."

D&H is currently the only distributor to offer this program to its partner community. Partners can learn more by contacting a dedicated D&H representative at [email protected] .

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization-enterprise, government agencies and SMBs-around the world. For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing is a leading technology distributor in North America, delivering innovative IT solutions and electronics to partners in both commercial and consumer markets.

Catering to organizations of all sizes, ranging from SMBs to mid-market and enterprise, D&H empowers businesses across public and private sectors with reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet their evolving needs.

For generations, our employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market to deliver innovative strategies, consultative support, and end-to-end technology solutions. Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, we help partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, with centers of excellence in Tampa, FL, and Mississauga, Ontario, along with distribution hubs across North America, D&H proudly continues to climb Forbes' rankings of the largest private companies. Learn more at dandh , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X to stay connected.

SOURCE SonicWall

