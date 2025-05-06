Leveling The Playing Field: Talkdesk Supercharges Small Businesses With Accessible, Enterprise-Grade Artificial Intelligence Service Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Talkdesk Express includes $100 in free credits and 25 free licenses to help small businesses get started with their customer service operations

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. , a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today announced the launch of Talkdesk Express TM, an enterprise-grade customer service solution for small businesses that empowers them to deliver the same exceptional customer service as large organizations, without the complexity. A Gartner® study reports, "76% of executive leaders see CX as critical to meeting organizations' business goals."* However, traditional contact center software is either too expensive or complex for small businesses, placing them at an unfair disadvantage. Talkdesk Express is an affordable, intuitive solution designed for ultra-fast setup, and its ease of use enables small businesses to self-manage multi-channel customer service operations-no technical knowledge required or precious hours wasted on support hotlines.

Easy Set-up, $100 Free Credits, and 25 Free Licences

To help small businesses with up to 50 employees get started setting up their customer service operations, Talkdesk Express includes $100 in free credits and 25 free licenses. Businesses create their contact center directly from the Talkdesk website-bypassing cumbersome vendor sales-led setup and onboarding. Talkdesk Express is self-provisioning and guides new customers through a step-by-step process to procure a phone number and set up channels, users, and connected knowledge bases in just a few minutes.

Businesses that have started using Talkdesk Express, like TV Wall Mounters LLC, DBA Visionary AV Solutions-a company specializing in residential and commercial AV installations, including TV mounting, LED video walls, and projector setups-are already seeing the difference. By simplifying customer service operations and improving call quality, Visionary AV Solutions has been able to deliver faster, more professional support while focusing on growing its business.

“Talkdesk has been a game-changer for us. Compared to other systems we've used, Talkdesk Express truly stands out-the sound quality is clearer, the platform layout is more intuitive, and the overall performance has been outstanding. Our team loves using it, and we've already seen great success,” said Calvin Williams, chief executive officer of TV Wall Mounters LLC, DBA Visionary AV Solutions.

Enterprise-Grade AI for Enhanced Customer Service

Talkdesk Express equips small businesses with the same suite of powerful AI-driven tools used by Talkdesk large enterprise customers like BankUnited, Canon, Medela, and Michael's. The AI tools come pre-installed and pre-configured for ease, so small businesses can compete with larger organizations without needing an IT team. These include:



Intelligent customer routing: A tool that allows customers to state their query in their own words, understands the interaction priority level for the business, and to whom the interaction should be routed (Talkdesk Navigator TM).

Real-time agent assistance: A real-time AI assistant that supports agents by providing important information relevant to customer queries to resolve issues faster, and automating admin tasks, e.g., summarizing after-call notes (Talkdesk Copilot TM).

24/7 virtual agents: A self-service AI solution that ensures customers can get answers to common questions even outside of business hours (Talkdesk After Hours and Autopilot TM). Intelligent voice biometrics : A tool that automates customer authentication, which helps reduce call wait times while enhancing security (Talkdesk Identity TM).

“This move not only strengthens Talkdesk's position as an innovative AI CX leader for businesses of all sizes, it's set to transform the customer service landscape, driving much broader adoption of AI-powered solutions,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder at Talkdesk.“Large enterprises have long trusted Talkdesk to modernize and enhance their CX. Now we are making advanced AI-powered customer service tools inclusive, accessible, and affordable to all businesses for the first time.”

Additionally, multiple non-AI tools are seamlessly integrated into Talkdesk Express. Small businesses are walked through setting up: a customer service phone number with their area code; the channels they want to converse with customers on, e.g., short message service (SMS), chat, email, social, and messaging; and users, all in minutes. They can also design intuitive workflows, carry out reporting, and more.

Flexible and Cost-Effective

Talkdesk Express offers usage-based pricing, ensuring small businesses only pay for what they use once they exhaust their $100 in free credits. The platform also scales as the company grows, providing a cost-effective way to expand customer service capabilities as and when the business is ready.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform , purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security , paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk .

