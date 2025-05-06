HomeWAV Gears Up for National Conference Season with Product Innovations, Continued Commitment to Partnerships

All-in-one inmate communication, technology solutions evolve to disrupt industry standards through expanded product offerings

- HomeWAV CEO Morteza SahebkarST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With national conference season just around the corner, HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions , is thrilled to announce its upcoming participation in two major events: the American Jail Association (AJA) 44th Conference & Jail Expo in Fort Worth, Texas on May 19–20, and the National Sheriffs' Association (NSA) Annual Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 24–25.As a proud corporate partner of AJA for more than seven years and NSA for over nine years, HomeWAV is excited to join correctional and law enforcement leaders from across the country to share what is new, what is evolving, and what is next. Attendees can expect a dynamic booth experience featuring live demos of ComPASTM tablets , hands-on access to expanded product content, and conversations about how HomeWAV continues to raise the bar in facility technology."At HomeWAV, everything starts with a simple question: how can we make life easier for officers, administrators, inmates, and families? Whether in county jails or state prisons, our AI-powered, intuitive inmate communication solutions are designed to serve real people in real-world environments,” said HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar.“We stay ahead of the technology curve while never losing sight of those we're here to support. That's what makes our tools smarter, our partnerships stronger, and our mission truly meaningful."HomeWAV remains dedicated to delivering products and solutions that evolve alongside the needs of facility partners. Driven by a mission to keep facilities safe and communities connected, HomeWAV continually reinvests in advanced technology and software upgrades, ensuring its products remain state-of-the-art, safeguarded, and reliable-from video calls, voice calls, tablets, and complete messaging suite to re-entry resources and investigative technology-all in one platform.Whether correctional facilities are looking to make a change in providers or simply exploring what solutions are available, HomeWAV is just a conversation away. Stop by HomeWAV's eye-catching green, black, and white booths at each conference and discover how HomeWAV can support facilities with reliable technology, industry-leading service, and a commitment to building strong, meaningful connections.Meet HomeWAV's team of industry experts at:American Jail Association (AJA) 44th Conference & Jail ExpoFort Worth, TexasMay 19 – 20, 2025Booth #330 – Across from the AJA PavilionNational Sheriffs' Association (NSA) Annual ConferenceFort Lauderdale, FloridaJune 24 – 25, 2025Booth #1247 – Across from the NSA HubAbout HomeWAVFounded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at and on LinkedIn and Facebook.###

