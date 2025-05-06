New York Society Of Women Artists (NYSWA) Presents Into The NOW The Time Of Our Lives At Ceres Gallery In New York

Nitza Tufiño, Ni Una Menos, 2022 - Woodcut on Fabriano Paper, limited series, 22”H x 30''W

A Once-in-a-Hundred-Year Moment Centennial Exhibition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Society of Women Artists (NYSWA) proudly celebrates its 100th anniversary with Into the NOW – The Time of Our Lives, the second Centennial exhibition in its historic series. The exhibition will be presented from June 24 through July 19, 2025, at Ceres Gallery in New York City's Chelsea Arts District, showcasing works by 49 women artists in painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking, and mixed media.

Founded in 1925, NYSWA has stood at the forefront of women-led artistic innovation. Its early members included participants in the groundbreaking Armory Show and the Whitney Studio Club, as well as recipients of prestigious awards like the Guggenheim Fellowship and the Prix de Rome. These artists also contributed to national projects like the Federal Arts Project during the New Deal era.

This milestone exhibition reflects the visionary creativity, resiliency and urgency of women artists today. Each piece speaks to the artist's role individually and collectively as an advocate confronting the questions and challenges of our time.

Renowned art critic Eleanor Heartney notes in the NYSWA Centennial catalog that the Society remains“a vibrant force for innovation, advocacy, and artistic excellence,” grounded in the legacy of its suffragist foremothers.

“This exhibition is both a celebration and a call to action, honoring our legacy while standing together to amplify diverse voices and visibility for all women artists.” - states Natalie Giugni, Chair of the NYSWA Advisory Committee.“Our Centennial is not just a reflection of history, but a living testament to the power of women's voices in art,” says Lori Horowitz, President of NYSWA.“We are forging forward with purpose, passion, and vision.”

Following the success of its debut Centennial exhibition, Reflections on Progress at Interchurch Gallery in Harlem, Into the NOW continues NYSWA's commitment to intergenerational, multi-ethnic representation, and equality in the arts - asking boldly;“Do we have equality in the arts NOW to work together, create, show, and share in unison?”

The public is invited to attend the Centennial Opening Reception at Ceres Gallery, a cornerstone feminist institution and longtime supporter of women in the arts on Thursday, June 26th, 2025, from 6-8pm.

Participating Artists:

Kelynn Alder, Ellen Alt, Barbara Arum, Fran Beallor, Caroline Bergonzi, Lindy Blanchard, Pam Jane Brown, Nancy Bueti, Linda Butti, Pamela Casper, Bruna D'Alessandro, Rose Deler, Audrey Frank Anastasi, Diana Freedman Shea, Lynne Friedman, Natalie Giugni, Lauren Gohara, Carol Gromer, Elizabeth Hasegawa Agresta, Sheila Hecht, Betty Ann Hogan, Benice Horowitz, Lori Horowitz, Suejin P Jo, Sarah Katz, Karen Kirshner, Sueim P Koo, Sheila Kriemelman, Anna Kuchel Rabinowitz, Yumie Kusuda, Stephanie Lee, Yolène Legrand, Jacqueline Lorieo, Susan Markowitz Meredith, Cathy O'Keefe, Seema Lisa Pandya, Leah Poller, Siena Porta, Yupin Pramotepipop, Stephanie Rauschenbusch, Maureen Renahan-Krinsley, Alexi Rutsch Brock, Peggy Silverstein, Anne Stanner, Natsuki Takauji, Nitza Tufiño, Lea Weinberg, Rachelle Weisberger and Lucy Wilner

About NYSWA:

Founded in 1925 by a group of trailblazing female artists and incorporated as a New York State not-for-profit organization in 1950, the New York Society of Women Artists (NYSWA) celebrates its Centennial in 2025. Created to promote avant-garde women artists, NYSWA's steadfast commitment to New York's arts and culture was recognized by Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez and honored with a proclamation from Governor Kathy Hochul. NYSWA's membership - limited to 60 active artists - represents an intergenerational and multi-ethnic collective that advances equity, creativity, and excellence in the arts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Natalie Giugni, President, NYSWA - Phone: (646) 206-0584, Email: ...

About Ceres Gallery:

Ceres Gallery is a feminist, not-for-profit, alternative gallery in New York City dedicated to the promotion of contemporary women in the arts. Providing critical exhibition space, Ceres fosters diversity, amplifies women's voices, and encourages groundbreaking creative and political work.

Ceres Gallery Hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 12 pm to 6 pm

Into the NOW – The Time of Our Lives Opening Reception: June 26th, 2025, from 6 pm to 8 pm

547 W 27th St., #201, New York, NY 10001

Website: , Phone: (212) 947-6100, Email: ...

