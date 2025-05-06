Bloomin' Blinds Of White Plains, NY Makes Custom Window Treatments More Accessible With New Website

Logo of Bloomin' Blinds

- George Manessis, owner of Bloomin' Blinds of White PlainsWHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Family-owned window treatment company Bloomin' Blinds of White Plains recently launched its new website to cater to the need for high-quality, customized window treatments tailored to the unique homes and lifestyles of the White Plains community.As part of the nationally recognized Bloomin' Blinds brand, the White Plains location continues to offer personalized service, expert installation, and premium products backed by strong warranties.Designed in partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros, a digital marketing agency with niche expertise in helping window covering providers expand their online presence, the newly launched site provides a user-friendly experience for visitors seeking blinds, shades, shutters, and motorized window treatments tailored to their needs.Featuring streamlined navigation, a mobile-friendly design, and a clear overview of services, the website enables homeowners, business owners, and property managers to explore their options, request quotes easily, and schedule consultations with ease.The website serves as a resource center for White Plains homeowners, offering expert tips, style inspiration, and guidance on selecting the ideal custom blinds, shades, and shutters. With insights from the Bloomin' Blinds of White Plains team, visitors can explore the benefits of custom window treatments and stay informed on the latest design trends.One standout feature of the website is a Window Visualizer, which allows homeowners to view a virtual simulation of how different window treatments would look in a space. Scheduling an in-home consultation can also be done on the website at no cost.“Choosing window treatments can be overwhelming. This underscores the need for a website that puts the customers' needs front and center,” says Window Treatment Marketing Pros CEO Will Hanke.To support the growth of its local presence, Window Treatment Marketing Pros is implementing a comprehensive strategy that encompasses search engine optimization (SEO), local search marketing, and Google Business Profile optimization to enhance online visibility and attract qualified leads from White Plains and nearby areas.To know more about Bloomin' Blinds of White Plains, visit .If you own a window treatment or awning business looking to strengthen your online presence, generate more leads, and schedule more installations, visit to schedule a discovery call or call us at (314) 470-1180.

