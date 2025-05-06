Dubai Judicial Institute Organises Workshop For Government Entities On 'Partnership Management And Its Impact In Achieving Community Sustainability'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) is inviting partnership management across all government entities to participate in its workshop titled 'Partnerships Management and Its Impact in Achieving Community Sustainability,' which will be held at the institute's headquarters on May 20, 2025. The initiative aligns with DJI's dedication to promoting a culture of collaboration and shared responsibility in support of the 'Year of Community', which was declared by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The workshop aims to highlight the critical role of effective governmental partnership management in boosting community sustainability and accelerating development. It is designed to cover three key themes, including the legislative framework for government and community partnerships, frameworks for partnership governance and their impact on transparency and accountability and the legal frameworks regulating these partnerships.

Participating entities can nominate two representatives from their partnership department or other relevant sections to attend the workshop. Nominations must be submitted via email to ... before May 14, 2025.

The initiative underscores the institute's strategic approach to fostering legal culture by enhancing organisational awareness and strengthening institutional coordination and collaboration. It signifies DJI's role as a leading institute for judicial knowledge, committed to offering specialised training programmes and expertise to prepare qualified national legal professionals.