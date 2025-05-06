Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bitfarms Ltd.

2025-05-06 09:44:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:19 AM EST - Bitfarms Ltd. : Announced its participation in several upcoming investor and industry conferences. The next is in Toronto May 14-16, the Consensus 2025 event. Bitfarms Ltd.
shares T are trading unchanged at $1.34.

