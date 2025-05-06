403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Tidewater Renewables Ltd. : Has been advised that the Canadian International Trade Tribunal issued a decision to terminate its preliminary injury inquiry in respect of Tidewater Renewables' countervailing (anti-subsidy) and anti-dumping duty complaint relating to imports of renewable diesel from the United States. The issuance of the Tribunal's decision ends the Investigation arising from the complaint filed by the Corporation with the Canada Border Services Agency on December 30, 2024. The Tribunal is expected to release reasons for its decision on May 23, 2025. Tidewater Renewables Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $3.02.
