403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colliers International Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - Colliers International Group Inc. : Today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars. First quarter consolidated revenues were $1.14 billion, up 14% (16% in local currency) and Adjusted EBITDA was $116.0 million, up 7% (7% in local currency) compared to the prior year quarter. GAAP operating earnings were $31.6 million compared to $43.3 million in the prior year quarter. Colliers International Group Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $168.39.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment