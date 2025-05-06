403
Affirming its Leadership in High-Quality Healthcare Services 5 Aster DM Hospitals Recognized in Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals 2025' List
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Aster DM Healthcare, one of the leading healthcare providers in the GCC, has announced that five of its hospitals have been recognized in Newsweek's prestigious World’s Best Hospitals 2025 list, Compiled in collaboration with the global data analytics firm Statista, this global recognition underscores Aster’s continued commitment to delivering advanced, high-quality care while continuously enhancing the patient experience across the region.
Aster Hospitals Among Top Performers
Among the recognized hospitals is Aster Sanad Hospital in Riyadh, which secured the 38th position among the top hospitals in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, four UAE-based facilities have made it to the list, further reflecting Aster’s regional impact: Aster Hospital Mankhool (#4), Aster Hospital Al Qusais (#16), Medcare Hospital Al Safa (#31), and Medcare Hospital Sharjah (#35).
The hospitals were evaluated on multiple key factors, including patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, and overall quality of care. The 2025 rankings were based on comprehensive feedback from over 85,000 healthcare professionals, patient-reported outcomes, and publicly available data, ensuring an evidence-based and robust assessment of healthcare institutions worldwide.
A Testament to Clinical Excellence
“This global recognition is a testament to Aster’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of clinical excellence and setting standards in care across specialties,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare. “It shows the dedication of our doctors, nurses, and support staff, who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional outcomes. It strengthens our resolve to continue driving innovation and striving for excellence in the healthcare sector.”
Commitment to Patient-Centered Care
Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC, added, “At Aster, we strive to make our patients’ journey more meaningful through the latest advancements in clinical solutions and patient-led feedback metrics. By integrating international methodologies like PROMs (Patient-Reported Outcome Measures) and PREMs (Patient-Reported Experience Measures), we align care with patients' experiences and expectations.
“We are proud that many of our hospitals have ranked higher this year compared to previous years. This progression reflects our dedication to providing healthcare services that meet, and often exceed, global standards.”
Aster’s Promise: We will treat you well
Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare has grown into one of the region’s most respected healthcare groups. It operates 15 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies across five GCC countries and Jordan under three distinct brands: Aster, Medcare, and Access. The group remains committed to its founding promise: “We’ll Treat You Well”, delivering accessible, compassionate, and cutting-edge healthcare.
Aster is also embracing digital transformation with the launch of myAster, the region’s first integrated healthcare app, providing seamless access to consultations, appointments, lab results, and prescriptions.
