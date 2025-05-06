Shopsight Launches AI-Powered Platform To Inspire The Future Of Brand Engagement

ShopSight bridges the gap between shoppers and brands through frictionless interactions and more personalized experiences.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopSight, a first-of-its-kind technology startup, today announced its official launch. In an era of fast fads, ShopSight turns shoppers into the true TrendMakers and helps brands stay ahead of the curve by predicting what shoppers want next. The platform, powered by generative AI, enables brands to directly connect with their audiences, aligning with changing customer expectations that demand personalization, transparency, and efficiency.

Nick Davis, CEO of ShopSight, and his team founded the company with a clear vision in mind: to inspire the future of commerce by bringing brands and consumers together on one platform.

ShopSight closes the gaps between shoppers and brands by giving consumers the tools to bring their visions to life, shaping tomorrow's trends through accessible, gamified gen AI-powered design challenges. Consumers can authentically engage with and influence the brands they love, earning rewards through interactions, and brands can gather actionable feedback straight from the source.

"The most important insights a brand can get are directly from a consumer, but channels to facilitate that connection have been limited," said Davis. "ShopSight taps into customers' creativity and drives real-time consumer insights, helping brands predict trends, refine products, and build authentic relationships. Shoppers get a voice, a community, and rewards for their ideas-while brands get faster, smarter, and more reliable insights to stay ahead."

ShopSight replaces outdated research and forecasting methodologies (i.e., A/B testing), allowing brands to act swiftly from ideation to design to testing, validating consumer preferences in an optimized feedback loop while incentivizing shopping with engagement and rewards. By leveraging ethical AI, ShopSight ensures that consumer-generated designs align with brand goals while maintaining transparency and authenticity. With ShopSight, brands can dramatically improve their bottom line and sustainability impact by enabling smarter, faster decisions-reducing product waste, saving resources, and ensuring every product aligns with consumer demand.

"As a retail marketer, I immediately saw the unlimited potential of the ShopSight platform and the community it fosters," said Sarah Sylvester, ShopSight Advisory Board member and former EVP of marketing at Victoria's Secret. "The strategic way that ShopSight harnesses AI technology opens a whole new world of possibilities to both brands and shoppers, offering a solution to long-standing challenges to building authentic connections and brand loyalty."

"ShopSight has the power to change the game (literally) when it comes to shopper/brand interactions," said Carlos Pignataro, Advisory Board member and former CTO of Cisco. "I would be hard-pressed to think of another tool that drives such value as an enterprise solution while also engaging consumers in an entertaining way. ShopSight truly bridges a gap that no one else has been able to close."

About ShopSight

ShopSight is a technology company with the goal of shaping the future of commerce. Founded in 2024, we believe in leveraging technology for good and fun while giving customers a voice in shaping the next big trend alongside their favorite brands. Powered by generative AI, ShopSight is transforming how brands and shoppers interact, introducing a gamified approach to collect real-time inspiration at scale. Visit us at ShopSight or find us on LinkedIn , Facebook , or X .

